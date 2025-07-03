Willie Nelson Suddenly Cancels Concert Citing ‘Unforeseeable Circumstances’

Music legend Willie Nelson suddenly canceled one of his recent concerts, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a post on Instagram, Nelson announced that he was canceling the Outlaw Music Festival’s 10th anniversary performance on July 1.

“An extreme weather event on the evening of June 29th in Rigedale, MO, at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena produced heavy rains and high winds, forcing the crowd to evacuate,” his statement reads. “Unfortunately, much of the Outlaw Music Festival’s equipment and artists’ instruments were damaged and waterlogged, making their condition diffiutl to asses in time to accurately and safely use for tomorr’w show.”

“The potential damage has halted the festival production,” the statement continued. “As they recover and replace what’s necessary for the tour to resume.”

He then stated that the tour would resume in Austin, Texas, on July 4.

“Blackbird Presents, Lucky Star Amphitheater, and DCF Concerts are disappointed to have to cancel the engagement and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.”

Refunds for the concert will be issued at the point of purchase.

Willie Nelson Recently Opened Up About His Health Struggles

Weeks before the Outlaw Music Festival’s 10th anniversary performance was canceled, Willie Nelson revealed he stopped smoking weed.

“My lungs have already said, ‘Don’t do that,'” he explained during an interview with Forbes. “So I don’t really do anything now much except a few edibles.”

Nelson then said that he started enjoying a THC-infused drink, which provides the cannabis high he would have with smoking.

“I think it’s good,” he noted. “The people like it from what I’ve seen and heard. It’s getting to be pretty popular out here.”

The music icon revealed in 2019 that he was forced to quit smoking altogether. At the time, he shared he “started smoking cedar bar, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.”

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past,” he stated. “So breathing is a little more difficult these days, and I have to be careful.”

