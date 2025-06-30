Willie Nelson Can’t Smoke Weed Anymore

Say it ain’t so. Country legend and prolific pot pundit Willie Nelson recently revealed he “can’t smoke” anymore.

In a June 7 interview with Forbes, the 92-year-old discussed his new THC-infused drink, Willie’s Remedy, and shared that he has stopped smoking weed.

Nelson told the outlet he “can’t smoke anymore.”

“My lungs have already said, ‘Don’t do that,’ ” he added. “So, I don’t really do anything now much except a few edibles.”

The singer also highlighted the experience of enjoying a THC-infused drink. Unlike CBD, THC is the main compound in cannabis that causes a high.

“I think it’s good, the people like it from what I’ve seen and heard. It’s getting to be pretty popular out there,” Nelson told Forbes.

This revelation isn’t entirely surprising. Back in 2019, Nelson disclosed that health issues had compelled him to quit smoking altogether. Before his marijuana use, Nelson had been a heavy cigarette smoker—a habit he acknowledged, along with other factors, had taken a toll on his lungs.

Nelson explained that he “started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.”

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days, and I have to be careful.”

Willie Nelson’s Love of Weed Runs Deep

Of course, reminders that Nelson no longer smokes weed hit hard.

Nelson’s love for weed is well-known—he even once smoked on the White House roof with Chip Carter, son of President Jimmy Carter. He’s also on the advisory board for NORML, advocating for marijuana reform.

In 2003, country star Toby Keith penned “Weed with Willie,” a tribute to sharing a backstage blunt with Nelson. Fast forward to 2015, when Nelson teamed up with Merle Haggard to release the playful anthem “It’s All Going to Pot.”

And, of course, Nelson collaborated with fellow cannabis enthusiast Snoop Dogg on a memorable track.

On his 86th birthday in April 2019, Nelson graced the cover of Rolling Stone’s marijuana issue, boldly proclaiming, “Marijuana saved my life,” while appearing with a lit joint in hand.

While it’s something of a buzzkill knowing Nelson no longer lights up, it’s nice knowing he’s a trailblazer with other methods of enjoying his beloved herb.