Will Target Be Open For Thanksgiving This Year?



After three consecutive years of being closed, is Target finally letting its doors stay open this Thanksgiving?

Sorry to break it to you, but it looks like Target will once again be closed on Turkey day.

For the fourth year in a row, the discount department store will not be a place to shop for last-minute ingredients or early Black Friday deals.

In a statement announcing the decision, Target’s Chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell, expressed:

“It’s hard to believe nearly four years have passed since we last opened our stores on Thanksgiving. Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic. But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Target extended its Black Friday promotions to span the weeks before and after Thanksgiving in response to the pandemic. In 2021, the company made the change a permanent policy, granting nearly all of its store employees a day off on Thanksgiving.

In an official announcement released by Target, anyone scheduled to work on Thanksgiving Day will receive holiday pay.

Last month, Walmart also announced that all their locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to WGAU, national mall operator Simon Properties will also close the majority of their locations on Thanksgiving but plan to reopen on Black Friday.

By a show of hands, who’s ready to kick off their holiday shopping spree? Are any of these store closures an inconvenience to you?