Will Smith’s Daughter Willow Opens Her Grammys Coat to Reveal Black Bra and Hot Pants Outfit

Will Smith’s kids sure know how to turn heads.

On Sunday February 2nd, Willow and Jaden Smith arrived at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles for the Grammy’s. Willow, 24, wore a long, black coat that hit her ankles and a two piece set by Fleur du mal underneath. The set included an embellished black bra with matching hot pants. The singer accessorized with an eye popping green grill on one of her front teeth and platform sandals.

Photo via Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Willow’s older sibling, Jaden, 26, instead went for an avant-garde approach. The rapper wore a black Louis Vuitton tux with an interesting headpiece to go along with it. According to People, the piece was created by Abodi and was supposed to resemble a Transylvanian castle.

“The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori,” his design team wrote on Instagram.

Willow and Jaden made an appearance at the 2025 Grammy’s to support their father, Will Smith. Will was one of the many presenters at the awards show, along with other big names such as Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah and proved to be a big night for musical artists. There were several noteworthy performances by some of the biggest artists in the game such as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Bulk of Awards

Kendrick Lamar took home the most awards, leading with five total wins. Behind him stood Beyonce and Charli XCX, who each won three.

Another big win of the night was rapper Doechii, who secured her spot as the third female rapper in history to win best rap album.

The award for Best New Artist went to rising pop star Chappell Roan who delivered an inspirational speech. Roan bravely spoke about the lack of support that new artists receive within the industry, especially when it comes to providing healthcare.

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists,” Roan said.