will-smith-and-jada-pinkett-smith-spotted-together-for-first-time-in-months

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were recently seen together in public for the first time since May.

Jada revealed that she and her husband have been separated for eight years, yet the couple recently shared a meal with podcast host Jay Shetty in Calabasas.

In a photo captured by paparazzi and featured in People, the pair walked side by side, engaged in conversation. In another image, Jada leaned in close, wrapping an arm around her veteran rapper and actor husband.

While promoting her memoir Worthy, Jada revealed the surprising news of her separation from Will. Interestingly, she shared that the infamous Oscar incident—when Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada—ended up bringing them closer than ever.

“Ever since the Oscars, it’s so interesting how such an intense event can bring you closer together. I would say that after that, we really dove in and dug in and got to this beautiful place we are now,” she penned.

In an October 2023 interview with The Associated Press, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the complexities of her marriage. She acknowledged that while it may seem unconventional to others, it works for them.

“We love each other…we are figuring out right now, as we speak, what that looks like for us. But there’s no being separated. There’s no, ‘we’re going to get divorced,’” she explained. “I’m not giving up on that dude. And he’s not giving up on me… So, let’s just stop, and let’s get to this deep healing and figure this out.”

Will Smith Recently Distanced Himself From Another High Profile Rapper

While Will Smith may still remain tight with Jada, he’s making sure another associate is being held at a distance.

A recently surfaced video features the 56-year-old addressing speculation about which celebrities, if any, might have been aware of or involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak-offs.”

Of course, Diddy faces allegations of drugging individuals, coercing them into sexual acts, and using the footage for blackmail. Smith stated he was not involved.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true,” Smith said in the footage while on the stage at the Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, on Dec. 12. “I been seein’ y’all memes and stuff. I see the memes. Some of that stuff is funny, some of it’s funny.”

“I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s**t to do with Puffy. So you all can stop all them memes,” the I Am Legend star insisted.