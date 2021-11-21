Will Smith Wanted To Date ‘Fresh Prince’ So-Star Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Why She Turned Him Down

Will Smith has just revealed he was interested in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Karyn Parsons in his self-titled memoir, published earlier this month. However, Parsons did not return his feelings.

Karyn Parsons Told Will Smith ‘Hell No’

The Men In Black actor described Parsons as “the least experienced next to me” and said that she “beat out a slew of Hollywood big hitters to win her role.” He also said that she knew it was important that the two actors keep their relationship professional.

“[Parsons] was smart enough to tell me ‘hell no’ when I tried to explain that we were not really cousins so it would be fine if we dated. (‘I swear it won’t mess up our working relationship.’ She knew better than that — good call KP),” Smith said.

Book Bombshells

Smith ended up in a serious relationship with Sheree Zampino, an actress he met at a taping of A Different World, marrying her three months later. The couple had a child together, Trey Smith, in November 1992. Smith and Zampino finalized their divorce in 1995.

The actor then dated Jada Pinkett Smith, who he first saw exiting the casting offices for Fresh Prince. The two were married in 1997 and are still together today, along with their children Jaden and Willow.

The book contains many more bombshells, from Smith’s complicated relationship with his abusive father, to his jealousy over wife Jada and Tupac Shakur’s close friendship.



Smith is currently promoting King Richard, where the actor stars as tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams’ father and coach. It’s already being praised by the critics, with many hypothesizing that Smith will get an Oscar nom for his role.