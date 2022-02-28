Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Stun In Matching Blue Outfits Despite Unfounded $350 Million Divorce Rumors

One of Hollywood’s most famous couples stunned at the SAG Awards last night. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wore coordinating blue outfits to the ceremony, but are those matching outfits hiding relationship troubles?

Will And Jada’s Coordinating Red Carpet Looks

The couple were dressed to impress at the SAG Awards. Will sported a navy blue three-piece suit and sunglasses with light blue lenses. Jada’s outfit matched; the actress wore a navy blue dress with a high neckline and a black long sleeve shirt underneath. She accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace.

Like all the best dresses, Jada’s look for the awards ceremony was vintage. “It’s vintage. It’s something I bought a while ago,” Jada told Laverne Cox while walking the red carpet. “I had it in the closet and I was like, ya know what, I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards.”

Meanwhile, Will admitted his fashionable look came with the help of a stylist. “I take a shower and I wear what’s on the bed when I get out,” he laughed. The actor took home the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard, which he also produced.

The Couple Addressed Rumors of ‘Entanglements’

While the couple had a great night out at the ceremony, some are still wondering if the rumors about a pricey divorce have any truth to them. Will and Jada were even asked point-blank by Cox, E!’s red carpet correspondent, about any “entanglements.”

Cox praised Jada’s Red Table Talk show, saying, “Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us. We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements.” This was a reference to a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk where Jada admitted that she had a fling with August Alsina while she and Will were separated.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken,” Jada shared. “Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

The couple laughed off Cox’s comments, with Jada saying, “No more of those.” Cox responded, “No more entanglements! I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshing you.” The couple have weathered lots of break-up rumors, but with their most recent red carpet appearance, Will and Jada appear stronger than ever.

