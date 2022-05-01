A Look Into The Complicated Relationship Between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have faced some very public scandals over the last few years, including the revelation about Jada’s “entanglement” with another man while the two actors were separated and Will’s recent act of violence against Chris Rock at the Oscars. In recent years, the two have made a lot of frank confessions about their relationship, shedding light on persistent rumors that have plagued their marriage.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were celebrating what should have been a highlight of a night when things went wrong at this year’s Oscars. Will slapped host Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada’s shaved head.

Sources close to Chris Rock have since claimed he didn’t know that Jada had recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia. Regardless of Will’s apology that he shared via social media, there have been a number of consequences against the King Richard actor.

While there has obviously been a professional fallout for Will, the tabloids have claimed that there’s been some personal troubles as well with his wife of 25 years. Several outlets have claimed that the Smiths are facing some sort of “divorce crisis” with some even going so far as to claim that Jada had already threatened to end her marriage to Will if he didn’t get his act together.

Needless to say, none of these reports are based in reality and each comes from an outlet that has displayed time and time again an almost embarrassing lack of understanding of Jada and Will’s relationship or commitment to each other. The two haven’t always been honest with the public about the status of their marriage, but is that really a topic for everyone to know?

Addressing Past Rumors Of Splits

In 2015, Will addressed the seemingly unending rumors that he and Jada had split. He wrote on Facebook, “Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness (Because it’s contagious). But, so many people have extended me their ‘deepest condolences’ that I figured – ‘What the hell… I can be foolish, too!’” He continued, “So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are… NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

While it was true that the two weren’t getting a divorce, a frank conversation Will and Jada had on her Facebook show Red Table Talk about that period in their marriage revealed that it wasn’t a high point in their relationship. “I was done with your ass. I was done with you,” Will recalled with a laugh during a July 2020 episode of Red Table Talk where they explained that they had separated in 2015.

“Marriages have that though. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over,” he added. It was during that period of time that Jada had her infamous “entanglement” with August Alsina, the now 29-year-old rapper Jada met through her son Jaden.

The two superstars eventually reconciled, with Will previously stating in a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, “Because I had been divorced before, I wasn’t getting divorced again. Divorce wasn’t an option.” He continued, now speaking about the, “I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Any Chance Of Divorce? Unlikely

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have made it clear on a number of occasions that they will be staying married to one another, no matter what. Of all the “what’s” the two imagined, it’s likely that neither of them ever imagined that Will would come under fire for slapping the host at the Oscars, but that’s where they find themselves today.

Related Stories From Suggest