Inside Will Smith’s Rumored Affair Amid Oscar Slap Fallout

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has been buzzed about a lot these days, and all that extra attention is unearthing past rumors about the superstar couple, namely ones about an alleged affair Will supposedly had with a co-star almost a decade ago. After so many years, more context has been given that sheds new light on those old rumors. Though the tabloids wrote breathlessly about the alleged affair, we’ve always remained skeptical.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage Woes

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married since 1997 and have raised their two children Jaden and Willow, as well as Will’s older son from his previous marriage Trey, together as spouses. In the last few years, however, the curtain has been drawn back on their seemingly picture-perfect relationship to reveal that the two have fought major battles that threatened to wipe them out as a couple.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

The world was shocked in 2020 after 29-year-old singer August Alsina exposed his former relationship with Jada, insisting that he had been in a relationship with the Set It Off actress while she was still married to Will. Rumors of the relationship between Jada and Alsina had circulated for years when Alsina made his confession public, but when we reached out to the Smiths’ rep for answers, we were told there was no truth to the rumor.

Well, a frank episode of the Red Table Talk featuring Will and Jada revealed that our intel was off the mark. Jada admitted to the relationship, famously referring to it as an “entanglement” that took place while she and Will were separated. Eventually, they were able to work through their issues and reconcile and Jada broke off her romance with the younger man after deciding to give her marriage a renewed go.

Do The Smiths Have An Open Marriage?

(360b/Shutterstock.com)

We have confirmation that at least one-half of the Smiths have had an extramarital relationship, but rumors have persisted for years at this point that the two have an open relationship. So, has Will ever stepped outside of the marriage? In 2013, Jada raised eyebrows with a comment she made during an interview with the Huffington Post where she stated, “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay.’”

Jada added, “Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man.” Days later, Jada clarified her comment via a long Facebook post that the two do “NOT” have an open marriage. The full statement is embedded below.

Open marriage?Let me first say this, there are far more important things to talk about in regards to what is happening… Posted by Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday, April 14, 2013

Truth About Those Margot Robbie Rumors

Around that same time, in 2013, rumors about Will Smith and his Focus and Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie began to swirl after Photobooth pictures of the two actors playfully flashing the camera went viral. Tabloids went nuts over the photos and for years brought up the incident as proof positive that Will either had an affair or that he and Jada had an open marriage.

Robbie herself was forced to address the rumors, writing on Twitter, “Been working non-stop, just catching my breath. There’s absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumor in Star mag…” She continued, “…It’s disappointing that goofing around on set could be taken so out of context.” Robbie has since deleted her Twitter page, so the tweets are no longer available.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

While Robbie emphatically denied having a romance with Will, the rumors didn’t stop in 2013. When the two were cast in the Suicide Squad together, the tabloids picked the story back up. We’re fairly certain that if Will were to appear in the upcoming Barbie movie opposite Robbie, the rumors would begin anew. Unfortunately, this is the sort of attention that Robbie has become used to dealing with.

Robbie, A Frequent Tabloid Target

Even after she married her husband Tom Ackerley, the tabloids persisted in linking her romantically with every leading man she works with, including Brad Pitt. It got so bad, in fact, that a source close to Pitt reached out to us directly, calling the tabloid rumors not only “bizarre,” but “rude” as well. ​​ “It’s like [the tabloids and blogs] are dismissive of her personal life because a story about her and Brad sells [magazines or get clicks].”

It’s honestly heartbreaking that it had to be said. There’s no evidence that Will Smith had an affair with Margot Robbie or with anyone and if outlets insist on reporting about the allegations, they need to make it clear that these rumors have absolutely no basis in reality. Though celebrities often feel untouchable, they’re still real flesh and blood people who are affected when untruths about themselves are allowed to flourish.

