Will Smith ‘Is Being Held Emotionally Prisoner’: Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Ana Navarro’s Comments About Her Memoir

Jada Pinkett-Smith is calling out Ana Navarro for not doing her “homework” by reading her memoir.

On a recent episode of The View, Ana Navarro said she believes Jada Pinkett Smith “drops these bombshells” just to sell books. Navarro said she found the book “unseemly,” claiming she believes Will Smith “is being held emotionally prisoner.” Now, Pinkett-Smith isn’t holding back on voicing her opinions about Navarro’s comments.

On the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Pinkett Smith called out critics of her new memoir—including Navarro.

She told The Breakfast Club host Charlemagne Tha God, as reported by TooFab, “Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that– If you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing.”

She added, “But the book is right here.”

Pinkett Smith later added that her husband’s memoir is also available for skeptics to read. “People have a right to their opinions,” she continued. “I always know that anybody who’s saying that hasn’t really done their homework.”

Will Smith’s Relationship With Jada—And Duane Martin?

Will Smith’s former assistant has recently claimed he caught him and Duane Martin engaged in sexual intercourse.

The man, Brother Bilaal, has claimed to be a friend and assistant to Smith for the past 40 years. Bilaal explained the incident to Tasha K on the Unwine with Tasha K podcast.

He said, “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.”

“There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there,” Bilaal continued.

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed Bilaal’s claims to TMZ, briefly commenting, “We suing.”

The claims were met with denial by Will Smith who dismissed the allegations as false.