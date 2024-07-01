will-smith-debuts-new-song-at-2024-bet-awards

Will Smith put his award show past behind him as he took to the stage of the 2024 BET Awards to perform his new song “You Can Make It.”

Presenter Taraji P Henson introduced her “brother” Smith as he emerged in the middle of a ring of fire on stage. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum performed alongside Fridayy and Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choice.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this right now,” Smith declared. “But whatever’s going on in your life right now, I’m here to tell you, you can make it.”

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin also appeared on stage with Smith. “Nobody gets an easy ride,” Smith shared as the music faded out.

“We all have a cross to bear, but there is wisdom in that fire, and every single moment of your life is a brand new opportunity. We are not being punished, we are being forged. Dance in your darkest moments.”

Smith released the new track on Friday. It is featured on his upcoming fifth studio album Dance in Your Darkest Moments. The new record comes nearly 20 years after his last album, Lost and Found, was released.

Will Smith Performs at BET Awards Two Years After Infamous Oscar Slap

Smith’s BET Awards performance comes a little over two years after he infamously slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

Triggered by jokes Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will walked onto the stage without a word and smacked Rock, before storming off the stage. He then declared from his seat “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–ing mouth.”

Hours after the slap, Will issued an apology. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

Will further admitted to being embarrassed for his behavior. “My actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Following the ordeal, Smith also apologized for his behavior to those at the event. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” Smith stated. “I am heartbroken.”

Smith also said he wanted to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. He made the decision to resign from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Months after the slap, Will directly apologized to Chris Rock for his behavior again. “Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith said in a YouTube video.