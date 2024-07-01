O.J. Simpson Mentioned in BET Awards “In Memoriam” Segment, Shocks Audience

The audience of the BET Awards was taken aback when O.J. Simpson was mentioned in the event’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Audience members were clapping as photos of those who passed over the past year were displayed during the montage. However, amid the claps, there was a sudden and noticeable pause as O.J.’s photo appeared with the label “Former NFL Player.”

Although the majority of the crowd was surprised to see Simpson in the segment, there was some laughter and murmuring.

Among those featured in the segment were Bill Cobbs, Carl Weathers, Willie Mays, Clarence Avant, Maurice Hines, Richard Roundtree, Ron Cephas Jones, and Rudolph Isley.

Following his NFL career, O.J. Simpson went into acting and starred in the Naked Gun franchise. But things took a turn for the former athlete turned actor when he was accused of brutally murdering his second wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman in June 1994.

After a nine-month trial, dubbed the “Trial of the Century,” O.J. was acquitted of the murders. He would later be found liable for the deaths and would owe the Goldman and Brown families millions of dollars.

O.J. ended up going to prison after all years later when he was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping. He was released from prison in Oct. 2017.

O.J. Simpson died on Apr. 10, 2024, following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 76 years old.

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Gets Permission to Sell the Late Athlete’s Personal Items

Last month, O.J. Simpson’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, sought permission to sell some of the late athlete’s items to maximize the estate’s worth and pay off some of the debts the late athlete owed at the time of his death.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the attorney wanted to sell some of the items that included memorabilia.

Among the items was O.J.’s Heisman Trophy, which may or may not be authentic according to the lawyer. Other items include golf clubs, vehicles, and even his driver’s license. LaVergne also wanted to sell some of O.J.’s properties.

Simpson’s attorney previously spoke to TMZ about selling some of the items. “This is the beginning of closure, the best way I see fit as the executor. The money from the auction sales will go toward paying creditors, including Goldman if I can negotiate effectively with the other creditors.”