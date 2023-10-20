Will Kelly Clarkson Ever Return To ‘The Voice’ After NYC Move?

Fans are still waiting for Kelly Clarkson to return on The Voice. But are they waiting in vain?

After packing everything, including her talk show studio, 41-year-old Kelly Clarkson has settled in after her big move to New York City. Despite this, fans have consistently asked when the American Idol winner will be taking back her seat on The Voice.

The show depicts musicians of all skillsets shooting their shot at a chance of fame. The contestants perform blind auditions in front of an audience and four coaches who are already well established in their musical careers. The contestants who manage to get a coach to ‘turn around’ during their performance will then choose a new coach to help them on their journey as the show moves on in the season.

Many contestants have had life changing moments on the show including 15-year-old Olivia Eden who ‘wowed’ coach Niall Horan with a very clever approach to her performance. In another recent story, this contestant brought coach even brought Reba McEntire to tears with his performance.

In an interview with USA Today, Clarkson was very transparent about the reason behind the move. In short, she explains that she wanted to be closer to family and said that it “just got lonely” living in Los Angeles with just her kids.

NBC

“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move,” Clarkson told said. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”

The 24th season of the show is currently airing on NBC, featuring Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. Season 25, scheduled to air in 2024, has McEntire and Legend returning to the revolving chairs, with Chance the Rapper also making a comeback as a coach and Dan + Shay joining the lineup as the first coaching duo.

Clarkson has a rich history with The Voice, dating back to Season 2 when she served as an advisor to Blake Shelton. She later reprised this role in Season 13, advising all the coaches. Moving up, Clarkson assumed the official role of coach from Season 14 up until Season 21. After a brief hiatus, she made a triumphant return in Season 23, which aired earlier this year.

Although Clarkson has said her goodbyes to the show for now, fans are already buzzing about the return of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, scheduled to air on October 16th, just in time for Halloween.

It’s never a good feeling to feel lonely and distant from loved ones. We hope that Kelly Clarkson finds it easier to smile in her new environment.