Will Holly Willoughby Return on ‘This Morning’ After Kidnap Plot Ordeal?

Holly Willoughby placed on ‘indefinite leave’ from This Morning after an alleged kidnap plot against her.

The 42-year-old TV presenter and mother of three is ‘distraught’ after a plot to kidnap her has surfaced.

On October 5th, fans immediately noticed Willoughby’s absence on This Morning. A source told The Mirror that returning to work was more than likely the last thing on her mind. Alison Hammond was chosen as a last minute replacement. She didn’t even refer to Willoughby’s absence nor did she offer any reason as to why she was standing in for Willoughby. In turn, viewers began to express concerns.

ITV bosses have given Willoughby permission to remain off from work as long as she needs during this challenging time. Law enforcement are monitoring the situation and are taking all measures necessary to protect her and her family. Officers have also been deployed to her London home for around the clock protection as new details surface.

“We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly,” Hammond told ITV viewers after O’Leary mentioned the reports about the alleged kidnap plot.

“There has been no discussion about when, or if, she will return to the This Morning sofa,” the source from The Mirror explains.

PA Wire

On October 6th, Gavin Plumb of Potters Field, Harlow was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Superintendent Tim Tubbs said:

“This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges. The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this as the investigation proceeds.”

This has been a huge scare for Holly Willoughby and we can only imagine what she and her family has gone through. We will continue to keep her in our thoughts and hope that she will make a return to the show when she is ready and most importantly, safe.