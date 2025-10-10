Wife of Fired ‘Matlock’ Star Slams Alleged Victim Amid Assault Probe

Matlock star David Del Rio’s wife is standing by him following a sexual assault allegation while dragging his co-star and the reported victim.

Following yesterday’s news of Del Rio’s firing due to alleged assault, co-star Leah Lewis, 28, posted a photo with her mother on her Instagram Stories.

“Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care,” the actress wrote alongside the picture.

Us Weekly reports that Katherine Del Rio, David Del Rio’s wife, shared and later deleted an Instagram Story featuring a zoomed-in photo of Leah Lewis’ face. In the caption, she allegedly wrote, “This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met.”

However, Del Rio’s wife allegedly didn’t stop there.

Deadline also reports that Katherine posted and later deleted a second Instagram story, which appeared to mock Lewis’ post. In it, Katherine shared a photo with her own mother, allegedly writing, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!”

David Del Rio’s ‘Matlock’ Character Will Reportedly Be Written Out Following His Assault Allegations

On Thursday, it was reported that David Del Rio, 38, was fired from the CBS legal drama starring Kathy Bates following a sexual assault allegation.

CBS launched an internal investigation after the alleged incident was reported. This investigation resulted in Del Rio being escorted from the set and fired from the show on October 2. The alleged incident reportedly occurred on September 26 and involved Del Rio’s co-star, Lewis.

Matlock is a reboot of the original legal drama, which ran from 1986 to 1995 and starred Andy Griffith. Bates, 77, stars as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, alongside Jason Ritter and Skye P. Marshall.

Bates’ character, Matty, posed as a kind older woman returning to work at a fictional law firm, all while secretly plotting revenge for her daughter’s death.

Lewis plays Sarah Franklin, a first-year associate at Matty’s law firm. Before he departed from the show, Del Rio played Billy Martínez, another first-year associate.

Del Rio’s character will be written out of future episodes, but he will still appear in those completed before the alleged incident was reported.

The second season of Matlock begins Sunday.