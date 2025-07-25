Wichita Teen Killed In Shooting Outside Police Station In Apparent ‘Suicide By Police’

A Wichita teenager, identified as 19-year-old Nehemiah Flemming, was shot dead by police outside a police station. It is believed that Flemming’s death was a “suicide by police.”

As reported by KAKE, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 24. Outside the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol North substation, located on East 21st Street North, an on-duty officer was approached by Flemming and another male.

Flemming, according to Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses, asked the officer about police policy on shooting armed people. Then, Flemming produced a handgun, and the officer dove for cover.

Witnessing the struggle, two other officers, one off-duty and one on-duty, discharged their firearms and struck the teen. After taking the 19-year-old to a local hospital, Flemming succumbed to his injuries.

A Wichita Police Department release detailed that police interviewed Flemming’s family. It is believed that his death might be a case of “suicide by police.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, suicide by police, or “suicide by cop,” is a term used to describe an individual who intentionally engages in “life-threatening and criminal behavior” with law enforcement officers or civilians. This is done to provoke a fatal response, aiming to end the individual’s life.

Emotional Weight

When asked about “suicide by police,” the Wichita Police Department spoke with KAKE about the emotional weight individuals such as Nehemiah Flemming can face.

“Many carry that emotional weight for the rest of their lives, grappling with guilt, moral injury, and frustration, especially after learning that the person may have wanted this outcome all along,” the WPD said, in part.

“There are no winners here—only grief.”

A friend of Flemming’s shared a statement with KAKE, addressing his death and kindly talking about him.

“He was an amazing kid, always made you smile, always gave me a hug when I seen him. He was the life of the party,” the statement read. “We always joked around, he will be missed by many.”

The second male was located after fleeing the scene as shots were fired.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.