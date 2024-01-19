Why Woody Harrelson Skipped ‘Cheers’ Reunion at 2024 Emmy Awards

The 2024 Emmy Awards aired on January 15. The show was star-studded as usual. It also included a host of reunions of famous television shows. One of those shows was the classic hit sitcom Cheers. But one notable cast member was missing. Woody Harrelson, who plays Woody Boyd on the show, was not in attendance for the reunion.

With Harrelson, playing such an important role in the sitcom’s success, many wondered why the Cheers star wasn’t present for the reunion. However, Emmys executive producers Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay told the Hollywood Reporter that it was just a scheduling issue.

“Woody Harrelson couldn’t make Cheers because he’s in a play [Ulster American in London],” they said. “So there were a few people where there were just logistical challenges. But we were lucky to get so many people who were willing to participate.”

Harrelson Won’t Appear in White Lotus Season 3

Harrelson has become one of the top actors in Hollywood since Cheers went off the air. Some of his most iconic roles include Billy Hoyle in White Men Can’t Jump and Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games.

Harrelson was rumored to be in season 3 of HBO’s hit show White Lotus. However, HBO’s Casey Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter, that Harrelson will not be involved.

“Woody isn’t attached. [Creator] Mike White has had conversations with a lot of people and Woody was one of them,” Bloys said.

“One of the issues when you’re shooting overseas is people’s schedules. You have most of the casting, though there are a couple more roles. But Woody is not one of them.”

Harrelson Presented With Enticing Offer

Film fans have long wondered if Harrelson and actor Matthew McConaughey are related. You have to admit that the resemblance is uncanny. That notion, which started as a joke among fans, reached talk show host Maury Povich. In September, Povich offered to conduct a DNA test to see if the two actors were indeed related.

“I just heard about the possibilities, I mean, Matthew, I don’t know you. Woody, you’re my pal, but guess what? I would come out of retirement! We could do prime-time DNA: Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew,” Povich said.

“I’ll even get my showtime color back in my hair. Woody’s got my number. I’m ready!”