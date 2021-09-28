Woody Harrelson’s Net Worth: How The Hollywood Veteran Made His Millions

Have you ever wondered how much Woody Harrelson makes? The eccentric actor (who actually once considered becoming a Presbyterian minister) has had an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades. Take a look at his career to date, from his early sitcom days all the way to his part in the Spider-Man Universe. Then find out what Woody Harrelson’s net worth is believed to be.

Career Highlights

Television

(HBO)

Harrelson, 60, is best known for playing the simple-minded sweetheart Woody Boyd on Cheers. He stuck with the hit NBC sitcom from 1985 until its 1993 finale. In 1993, he reprised his role for an episode of the critically acclaimed Cheers spin-off Frasier, starring Kelsey Grammer.

In 2001, Harrelson’s success as a sitcom star earned him a recurring role on NBC’s Will & Grace. But he also proved to be a compelling dramatic actor. In 2014, he starred as Marty Hart in Season 1 of HBO’s True Detective.

“It was pretty amazing because I had not thought about doing television from the time I did Cheers, and then I did like seven episodes on Will & Grace,” Harrelson told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY (via Entertainment Weekly).

“I was not really wanting to do television,” he confessed. “Well, it wasn’t television, it was HBO. So I feel lucky about that.”

Film

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Harrelson showed his range as an actor even before True Detective. After hits in the early 1990s like White Men Can’t Jump and Indecent Proposal, he took on more serious dramatic roles. In 1996, he received rave reviews for his portrayal of Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt in The People vs. Larry Flynt. Other popular films he’s starred in include Natural Born Killers (1994), No Country for Old Men (2007), and The Messenger (2009).

In the last decade, Harrelson’s most notable projects include The Hunger Games and Zombieland films series. In 2021, he starred as Cletus Kasady in Venom: Let There Be Carnage—part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Accolades

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Woody Harrelson has received accolades for his work on the big and small screen. He won his first Primetime Emmy in 1989 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series; ten years later, when he appeared on Frasier, he earned a second Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. For his role in True Detective, he earned nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

For his movie parts, Harrelson has been up for three Academy Awards: one Best Actor nod for The People vs. Larry Flynt, and two Best Supporting Actor nominations for The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Woody Harrelson’s Net Worth

(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

According to multiple websites including Celebrity Net Worth, Woody Harrelson has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

We imagine he made a pretty penny from Cheers royalties. A 1993 article in the New York Times revealed that the series has already earned half a billion dollars in syndication revenues.

Harrelson also makes money working behind the scenes. Not only does he star in True Detective, The White House Plumbers, and The Most Dangerous Man in America—he also serves as executive producer on the projects.

When it comes to spending his fortune, it turns out he enjoys investing in real estate. According to Dirt, the actor spent just under $2 million for an 8.5-acre property in Maui. Prior to that, he lived in the rainforest in Costa Rica.

He also reinvests some of his money into business ventures. In 2018, he partnered with a local banker in Baltimore, Maryland to purchase a former inn for $4.5 million. It was converted into Point Place Residences—a 12-unit luxury residence.