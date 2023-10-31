Why Were There Two Al Rokers On ‘Today’? The Story Behind Roker’s Doppelganger

The hosts of Today delivered a treat to their viewers on Halloween as they transformed into iconic musical figures for the holiday. Not only did the hosts get in on the fun, but some of the crew and behind-the-scenes staff also joined in the festivities.

Al Roker, 69, took on the persona of the legendary Lionel Richie for the occasion. However, what truly wowed fans was the surprise appearance of his stylist, Brian Hawkins, who impeccably dressed as Al Roker. The meteorologist shared a photo of the duo’s twinning costumes on Instagram, and fans couldn’t get enough of the striking resemblance.

In the photo, Al Roker sported a classic fedora hat, a gray suit, a purple tie, and a shirt in Richie’s signature style. Meanwhile, his stylist, Brian Hawkins, donned a blue suit, a pink shirt, and a paisley tie, perfectly mirroring Al’s iconic look. They both wore similar hats, glasses, and sported matching smiles that left fans stunned.

One fan commented on the striking resemblance between the two, writing, “Happy Halloween to Brian aka Al Roker Impersonator.” Another fan admitted, “I had to do a double take,” accompanied by a laughing emoji. Others chimed in, saying, “Hahaha!!! Very cool. I honestly had a twilight moment,” and “So good. Two handsome fellas.”

Some fans praised the costumes, with comments like, “Y’all hit it out of the park. Wow! Awesome.” Many described them as “twins,” while one even thought Brian Hawkins was Al Roker’s brother, exclaiming, “He looks so much like you.”

Al Roker’s Lionel Richie costume, inspired by the Dancing on the Ceiling music video, was meticulously crafted. He wore gray dress pants, a pink long-sleeve shirt, and a leopard-print shirt underneath. Completing the transformation, Al donned a wig, mustache, and black sneakers.

Embracing The Musical Theme

The other hosts also embraced the musical theme for their Halloween costumes. Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb dressed up as the iconic Sonny and Cher, reminiscent of their I Got You, Babe music video. Savannah Guthrie paid homage to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performance of Cruel Summer, and Willie Geist embodied Harry Styles while emulating the singer’s dance moves from the As It Was music video. Dylan Dreyer became pop sensation P!nk, complete with platinum blonde hair.

Saturday anchors Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett channeled Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Sheinelle Jones transformed into Diana Ross, exuding the singer’s charm and style in a floor-length blue sparkly dress and a blue feather jacket. Craig Melvin donned an MC Hammer costume in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.

The hosts’ dedication to their Halloween costumes was evident, and their creativity was met with enthusiasm from fans who appreciated their efforts to celebrate the holiday in style.