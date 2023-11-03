Why Was Matthew Perry Posting About Batman On Instagram Right Before His Death?

While Perry fans are worried his Batman-related posts may have been a cry for help, one of his close friends disagrees.

Matthew Perry’s friend, Athenna Crosby, recently opened up about the actor’s Batman obsession.

The day before Perry was found dead, Crosby was spotted having lunch with him. And according to Crosby, the Friends alum’s Battman-inspired posts weren’t a cry for help.

In an interview with TMZ, as reported by The U.S. Sun, Crosby explained, “Matthew was very sweet and a little bit nerdy. He loved Batman. He called his car the Batmobile because it was all tinted black and had matte paint on it, just like the Batmobile.”

“He had been calling himself Mattman lately which was a nickname he dubbed for himself and he was really goofy and playful,” she added.

“I think people assuming that his posts about the Bat signal or the fact he was calling himself Batman were some sort of subliminal messages to ask for help or a cry for help – that’s just completely false,” Crosby continued. “He was just a sweet nerd that liked Batman. He talks about his love of Batman in the book. Anybody who is speculating that it had anything to do with it is getting carried away.”

Additionally, Crosby stated that Perry was in a “good mood” the day before his death, and “excited about the future.” She added that his death was a “freak accident,” and that there was “nothing fishy about it.”

The World In Mourning Over The Lost TV Icon

Family, friends, and fans of Matthew Perry have flooded social media with outpours of love and heartbreak for the late star.

Molly Hurwitz, Perry’s ex-fiancee, mourned the actor in a heartfelt Instagram post.

In the caption, she explained, “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented.”

“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” Hurwitz added.

Instagram

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Hurwitz, a literary manager, dated the Friends actor from 2018 to 2021. The couple called off their relationship seven months after their engagement.