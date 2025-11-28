Why the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Flew So Low This Year

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went off without a hitch yesterday, though eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed the famous balloons weren’t quite as high as their spirits.

Videos by Suggest

With wind gusts of 30–35 mph expected in NYC yesterday, organizers flew the balloons at a lower height as a safety precaution. If the winds had been more severe, the balloons could have been grounded entirely.

According to ABC7, city rules state that the giant balloons cannot fly if wind gusts exceed 35 mph or if sustained winds are over 23 mph.

Director of Production Operations Kathleen Wright recently spoke to AccuWeather about how they prepare for severe weather at the Macy’s Parade.

“The Macy’s parade marches rain or shine,” Wright insisted to AccuWeather. “We know that this year’s forecast has a little bit of winds in there, but we’re prepared for those windy forecasts … We’re prepared for anything on Thanksgiving morning.”

The Buzz Lightyear balloon during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Wright told the outlet that organizers will use anemometers to measure wind speeds in real time along the parade route.

So Far, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Have Been Grounded Only Once

Parade balloons have been grounded only once, in 1971, due to bad weather.

In 1997, a 43 mph wind gust swept through the city during the parade. It made it hard for volunteers to control the balloons, according to AccuWeather. Two people were injured when the Cat-in-the-Hat balloon struck a lamppost, causing its metal arm to break off.

AccuWeather also reported that gusty winds in 2019 injured some balloon handlers and damaged several inflatables.

Meanwhile, the first Macy’s Parade didn’t even feature the iconic giant balloons.

The inaugural parade in 1924 featured live animals from the Central Park Zoo, including lions and camels, according to PEOPLE.

The first balloons, which debuted in 1927, included generic animals and figures like a bird and a dragon. That same year, Felix the Cat became the first-ever “character balloon” to make its way through Manhattan.