why-sunday-marks-a-very-special-day-for-kevin-costner.

Veteran actor and director Kevin Costner celebrates his 71st birthday today. In the past, he has used the special day to reflect on a close friend he’s lost.

Last year on his 70th birthday, the former Yellowstone star honored his friendship with music legend Whitney Houston.

Costner paid tribute to his co-star from the 1992 romantic thriller The Bodyguard by reposting a behind-the-scenes photo of the two. The picture was originally shared by Houston’s official Instagram account, which her estate has managed since the singer’s death in 2012.

“This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday,” Costner said in his Instagram Story on Jan. 18 last year, per Deadline. “We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.”

The original post captured Costner and Houston alongside Houston’s hairstylist, Ellin La Var. The caption stated, “Happy birthday to Kevin Costner!”

In the beloved film, Costner plays a former Secret Service agent hired to protect pop star Rachel Marron, played by Houston, from a stalker. The two initially clash over his strict security measures. However, their professional relationship turns romantic as their lives become more connected.

Costner Recently Reflected on Speaking at Whitney Houston’s Memorial Service

Throughout the years, the Oscar-winning Dances with Wolves director has paid tribute to the multi-Grammy-winning singer, who died at 48. In 2024, he opened up to PEOPLE about speaking at Houston’s memorial service, where he delivered a heartfelt 17-minute eulogy.

“I remember being in the pews, and I had never been in a church that was more electric. Two bands were playing … I thought this place was on fire,” he told the outlet then.

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in 2008. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

Costner was advised to keep his eulogy brief for the media coverage, but he refused to shorten his tribute. He recalled saying: “‘I’m sorry, I didn’t realize CNN was here, but they can take a commercial break. I’m going to say what I want to say. I came a long way to talk about this little girl.’”

A Major Kevin Costner Project Drops Next Month

Meanwhile, 2026 is already looking busy for Costner. His Civil War thriller, The Gray House, is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime next month.

The show, executive produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, tells the true story of a group of overlooked women—a Virginia socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved ally, and the city’s most infamous courtesan. Together, they infiltrate the heart of Confederate power, turning an underground railroad into a highly effective spy network, risking their lives and freedom in the process.

The soundtrack features big names, including an original song by Willie Nelson and tracks from Shania Twain, Killer Mike, and Yolanda Adams. Jon Bon Jovi also co-wrote one of the songs.

Prime Video will drop all eight episodes of The Gray House simultaneously on Feb. 26