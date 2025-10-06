Why Steak ’n Shake Is Installing Giant American Flags at Restaurants

Steak ‘n Shake recently announced plans to raise giant American flags at its locations throughout the U.S. in an effort to uphold “American values and traditions.”

Videos by Suggest

In a post on X, Steak ‘n Shake revealed that the giant flag installations have begun. “Every Steak ‘n Shake is getting the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow!” the post reads. “Steak ‘n Shake proudly supports American values and traditions.”

The flag installations have begun at Steak n Shake.



Every Steak n Shake is getting the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow!



Steak n Shake proudly supports American values and traditions. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w19csgwy5H — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) October 4, 2025

The post attracted the attention of Elon Musk, who wrote, “I’m ordering from there tomorrow.” He also made a separate comment with a red heart and American flag emoji.

While some X users supported the plan, including a request that the American flags be larger, others had differing thoughts on the situation.

“You have no standards,” one X user wrote. “Your locations are broken down & uncomfortable, your food is overly salty, your shakes are mediocre. America has no value or traditions worth remembering. It’s time to raise standards, not re-label your lack of standards as being ‘American.’ Become greater.”

Another X user pointed out that the Steak ‘n Shake location near them needs more than just an American flag. “Took my boys inside and couldn’t believe you no longer wait on tables, have a horrible touch screen order process. [The] milk shakes were awful service terrible. [The] soda machine on a scan code? Really? Soda is breaking the bank. This week we went across the street to Dennys. The waitress was awesome kids had great time. You blew a good thing and ruined it.”

Steak ‘n Shake Previously Made Headlines For Slamming Cracker Barrel for Traditional Logo Changes

Steak ‘n Shake’s American flags plan came a little over a month after it made headlines over its remarks towards Cracker Barrel’s traditional logo changes.

The company called out the restaurant chain on X, accusing its CEO, Julie Felss Masino, of ditching the brand’s roots to chase short-term trends.

“Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things,” Steak ‘n Shake wrote, alongside a snapshot of Cracker Barrel’s old-timer, who has been removed from its updated logo. “At [Cracker Barrel], their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the ‘old-timer’ from the signage.”

Steak ‘n Shake boldly mimicked President Trump by adding, “Fire the CEO! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”