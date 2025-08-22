Steak ‘n Shake Grills Cracker Barrel for Dropping ‘Old-Timer’ from Logo

Cracker Barrel is getting a honky tonk beat down from their loyal diners over their new logo… and now Steak ‘n Shake is rolling up its sleeves, too.

The beloved burger chain called out Cracker Barrel on X, accusing CEO Julie Felss Masino of ditching the brand’s roots to chase short-term trends.

“Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things,” Steak ‘n Shake wrote on X on Thursday, alongside a snapshot of Cracker Barrel’s old-timer, who has been removed from its updated logo.

“At [Cracker Barrel], their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the ‘old-timer’ from the signage.”

Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things. At CB, their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the "old-timer" from the signage. Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to… pic.twitter.com/Aoml8ZOfuT — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) August 21, 2025

Then the burger slingers got even bolder.

“Fire the CEO! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” They wrote alongside footage of the updated layout of one of the old-time themed restaurants.

Fire the CEO!



Thank you for your attention to this matter! https://t.co/42VhBM8Sk8 — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) August 21, 2025

The heated posts came just a day after Steak ‘n Shake criticized Cracker Barrel on Wednesday for its logo change.

In response to criticism from Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz about its new logo, Steak ‘n Shake claimed Cracker Barrel’s board of directors does not respect its “historical customers” or “brand.”

“At Steak ‘n Shake, we have gone back to basics,” Steak ‘n Shake boasted to X on Wednesday. “Our tallow fries are waiting for you. Oh yeah, you can also now pay with Bitcoin!”

Steak ‘n Shake Might Be Short Sighted in its Roasting of Cracker Barrel

That said, at least one chain restaurant historian pointed out Steak ‘n Shake might not have so much room to flex. You see, they, too, have updated their logo to exclude a chipper mascot.

On Tuesday, Cracker Barrel revealed a redesigned logo as part of its latest branding campaign. For the first time since 1977, the iconic image of a man sitting on a barrel has been replaced with a sleek, text-only design.

According to a company press release, this new logo is still “anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones” and “now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

However, perhaps the logo isn’t going over so well. On Thursday, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) shares tumbled over 12%, marking their sharpest decline since April.