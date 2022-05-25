Why People Think Chrissy Metz Called Allison Brie The ‘B’ Word On A Hot Mic At The Golden Globes

Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie are friends, but you wouldn’t know it if you watched the 2019 Golden Globes. Metz was caught on a hot mic seemingly calling Brie the B-word. Let’s relearn this scandal and see how everyone reacted to it.

Timing Is Everything

At the 2019 Golden Globes, red carpet hosts Missi Pyle and AJ Gibson were interviewing Metz when it was time to throw to a new interview with Community stars Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown. Brie was there supporting Glow. As the camera cut away, Metz’s microphone was still working. She could seemingly be heard saying “she’s such a bitch.”

Chrissy Metz Responds

As one would expect, the little slip immediately caught wildfire. Us Weekly ran with the story. It became a big enough issue that both Metz and Brie knew about it before the end of the night. Before the show was over, Metz tweeted some clarification. “It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone!”

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

While Metz and Brie have not worked together, there appears to be mutual respect going on here. Upon a further listen, it sounds like Metz was saying “she’s such a babe,” a compliment which many would agree with. It was wise of Metz to issue clarification before the baseless rumor got too out of hand.

Brie’s Response

Flash forward six months, and Brie went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A caller asked her about the Metz rumor. Cohen immediately said, “We felt so bad for both of you and for her.” Brie agreed, “I think for her more than me. She’s such a sweetheart.”

Brie explained that she learned about this upon exiting a bathroom at the ceremony itself. A journalist coyly said, “I don’t want to tell you if you haven’t heard.” Once Brie coaxed it out of her, she said she was in shock. “I was just like, that doesn’t sound like something she would… in what context? Was she joking?”

Brie’s initial reaction was to assume she had done something to offend Metz which she didn’t know about, which is pretty gosh darn relatable. Both Metz and Brie treated this for what it was and the whole scandal dissipated. You can catch Metz on the This is Us finale coming soon.

More From Suggest

Alison Brie’s ‘Mad Men’ Era Red Carpet Photo Is Stunning



Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds



Sterling K. Brown’s Wife Popped Up On The Super Bowl Broadcast Hyping Her New Show