Why Millie Bobby Brown Didn’t Attend ‘Stranger Things’ Finale With Cast

Millie Bobby Brown was notably absent from a cast reunion to watch the Stranger Things finale. The lead of the show did not join her castmates.

The Stranger Things cast gathered at the Paris Theater in New York City on Friday, Dec. 26 to watch the final episode of the series. But Brown was a no show. So what happened?

Well, Brown was at home due to a dislocated shoulder. Earlier in December, the actress had to miss appearing on Good Morning America due to the injury. Despite not being able to attend, production still sent Brown “a link to watch it at the same time.”

Brown also missed another event at the Paley Museum three days after the finale premiere as well. A spokesperson confirmed the actor is still suffering from the injury. Brown appeared via video on GMA earlier this month to announce that she couldn’t make it.

Millie Bobby Brown Misses Finale

The actress revealed a black sling and said she fell.

“Hey, everyone at GMA, I’m really sorry I couldn’t be there with you guys,” Brown said, adding, “I took a fall.”

“But I wanted to still participate in any way I could because, you know, Noah, I have to make it about me,” Brown also added before asking co-star Noah Schnapp a question. “What is your favorite family tradition to do at the holidays, slash favorite memory? I love you, good morning!”

“Ah Mill, I wish she was here,” Schnapp said. At the time, he hoped she would make the finale. I’m nervous to watch it. Once you watch that, it’s done. That’s the last episode we’re ever gonna watch together.”

It’s not the first time Brown has injured herself. In 2018, she missed the MTV Movie & TV Awards after splitting her kneecap.

“Hi guys. So another milestone in my life. I’ve never actually broken a bone except for now. I have split my kneecap,” Brown said in a video. “From the doctor’s orders, he told me to rest up. So I won’t be attending the MTV Awards this weekend.”