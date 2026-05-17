maren-morris-speaks-out-about-reuniting-with-her-ex-husband-2-years-after-their-divorce-was-finalized

More than two years after their divorce was finalized, singer Maren Morris and her ex-husband Ryan Hurd have reunited.

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In a recent Instagram Stories post, Morris reflected on the reunion, declaring, “Sometimes you gotta get a beer with your ex and pretend it’s 2015. Except now you’re coparenting.”

She also shared a photo of Hurd sitting across the table from her, scrolling on his phone.

The former couple was married from 2018 to 2023. They share a 6-year-old son named Hayes. Their divorce was finalized in early 2024.

Morris previously spoke about how she and Hurd are co-parenting following the split.

“We’re over a year now… We get along great now and have moved past a lot of it,” she shared while appearing on the Dear Chelsea podcast last summer. “We’re neighbors, and I’m just so fortunate that we have put our son above each other’s s—, and it’s better for the two of us if we’re getting along.”

Morris further stated that while their marriage didn’t work out, she and Hurd still love each other. “We have the highest respect, but also there is that devastation that two people [who] love each other that much can’t make it work in the real world. It’s always going to be multifaceted. I think, ultimately, we both know it was probably going to be better this way, which is a success.”

The singer also pointed out that she and Hurd are “great” co-parents.

“We’ve let each other go in that romantic sense, even though we still have so much love and history,” she noted. “The person you marry is not the person you divorce, and… Just the hardest part is knowing that it’s not the same.”

Morris Came Out as Bisexual Following Her Split From Hurd

Following the divorce, Morris came out as bisexual.

In a June 2024 post on Instagram, Morris revealed her sexuality. “Happy to be B in LGBTQ+ happy pride.”

She also shared a photo of her waving a Pride flag while on her RSVP Redux Tour.

Morris also detailed her decision to come out publicly. “I wanted to be able to connect with my fans and my queer community…Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving. Being honest and being vulnerable is the only way that you find community.”

She then pointed out, “I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women…I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it.”