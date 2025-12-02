Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her New Name

Millie Bobby Brown is an iconic and unique name reserved for one British actress. Well, it turns out that name is no more; the Stranger Things star now goes by another name.

Videos by Suggest

It’s been over a year since Millie married Bon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, in May 2024. But only now is the 21-year-old star taking his name.

In an interview between the Stranger Things cast and VT, Noah Schnapp was asked what Millie Bobby Brown’s real name was. He announced that her real name was Millie Bonnie Brown, which was correct. Until now, anyway.

In March this year, Millie revealed to Chris Pratt (and the world) in an interview with Buzzfeed UK that her middle name was actually “Bonnie,” not “Bobby.” Apparently, she made the change for “s—s and giggles” when choosing her stage name.

But since then, some things have changed.

Millie Bonnie Brown Has Another New Name

Millie Bonnie Brown isn’t even a year old, and we have to wave goodbye to it. Although it’s still a stand-out name, her new one is pretty good.

Noah Schnapp kept trying to get her real name correct, by affixing “Bongiovi” around her name now that she’s married. But that wasn’t quite right, either.

“Drop the Bobby. Drop the Brown,” she instructed. “It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.”

So her new name is exactly what you’d expect for a married woman. Her real first and middle name, and her husband’s last name.

She shortened her name to “Millie Bon Bon,” which remains playful and unique.

I find it poetic that she dons her new name after the drop of Stranger Things Season 5. It’s like closing the book on the show that made her famous, to continue her acting career as a new person.

I mean, I’m sure the Stranger Things experience has changed her, doing it for all of those years, but at least she has a new name to go with it.

It’ll likely take some time for the media and corporations to stop calling her Millie Bobby Brown, as that name has been ringing around the public psyche for far too long. But time will tell.