Why Kathy Griffin Says She’s Being ‘Slowly Uncanceled’

Comedian Kathy Griffin is weighing in on cancel culture. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress talked about how she has bounced back from being “canceled” by the public. She’s now appearing in the new season of HBO’s Search Party.

Griffin: ‘I’m Going To Get Un-Cancelled’

“So you guys know I’m canceled, right? Like, I was like, canceled, canceled,” Griffin said. “And so I’m very slowly getting un-canceled. And what I think is funny is that people are kind of, like, afraid of me now and all that stuff. And you know that guy Paul Gosar made a video, and I was back in the news again? So anyway, I think I’m going to get un-canceled. I think I’m an actress again, guys.”

The star was the target of internet ire in 2017 after she posted pictures of herself posing with a sculpture of former president Donald Trump’s severed head. The backlash was quick, with Trump himself tweeting, “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Griffin claims the photo was political satire.

Rep. Paul Gosar Under Fire For His Post

The photo is still a topic of conversation today, particularly in light of one of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s social media posts. Gosar posted a video where he and other far-right members of the House are edited into a clip from an anime show, in which they kill a monster with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face. President Biden is also edited into the clip as another character they are fighting.

Griffin is among many who are comparing the two incidents and wondering why Gosar isn’t facing the same level of public backlash she did. However, some are calling for Gosar’s removal from committee assignments, like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was. She was removed from her committee assignments earlier this year after a series of videos were uncovered of her promoting conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, harassing survivors of a school shooting on the street, and expressing support for violence against Democrats in Congress. She has now apologized for some, but not all, of her comments.

Griffin’s Role In HBO Show

The comedian also talked about her upcoming role on the final season of Search Party, where she plays a conspiracy theorist, saying she has the younger audience to thank for her appearance on the show.

“Apparently, the young kids don’t know that I’m a ‘terrorist,’” Griffin laughed, using finger quotes. “You know the MAGAs think I’m a terrorist. They don’t even know that stuff, they watch the TikTok.”

Griffin’s fans and friends are glad to see her in the spotlight again, especially after she announced that she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung in August and is still recovering.

