Why James Van Der Beek Won’t Let His Kids Watch ‘Dawson’s Creek’

James Van Der Beek is denying his children the cavalcade of emotions that come with experiencing his breakthrough role in Dawson’s Creek.

Videos by Suggest

The 47-year-old actor appeared on The View Wednesday and shared that he doesn’t allow his six children — Olivia (14), Joshua (12), Annabel (10), Emilia (8), Gwen (6), and Jeremiah (3) — to watch the teen drama that made him a household name.

“I do not,” the Rules of Attraction star said when asked if his brood watched the beloved series.

Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, and James Van Der Beek on ‘The View.’ (Image via YouTube / The View)

Van Der Beek reasoned other kids could watch it, but not the fruit of his own loins.

“It’s a great show; I love the show, I think other kids can watch it,” he continued.

“I don’t think my kids need to watch their dad pretend to go through puberty. That’s my stance on it,” he quipped.

Van Der Beek on ‘The View.’ (Image via YouTube / The View)

Van Der Beek, who shares his children with his wife Kimberly, 42, was also asked for his thoughts on why the teen drama series continues to gain new fans. He seemed to believe it came down to old-school values.

“It was a very well-intentioned show, people really trying to do the right thing and speaking incredibly eloquently about how they were trying to do the right thing,” he reasoned. “I think that seed of good intentions comes through.”

The Van Der Beek brood in all of their glory. (Image via Instagram / @vanderjames)

Of course, Dawson’s Creek, which aired on The WB from 1998 to 2003, became a cultural touchstone and a career springboard for its cast. The series catapulted Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams into stardom, cementing their places in Hollywood.

The cast of “Dawson’s Creek” in 1997. (Image via Getty)

All four cast members had major films under their belts before the series even wrapped.

Van Der Beek Also Opened Up About His Recent Cancer Diagnosis

During his appearance on The View, Van Der Beek also candidly shared his recent diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

“It was a shock,” Van Der Beek admitted on the ABC daytime show. “I was in really great cardiovascular shape. I was eating what I thought was healthy, thought I was taking really good care of myself and then, yeah, I got the colonoscopy.”

[The doctor] said it is cancer, and I think I went into shock,” the actor added.

Van Der Beek first revealed the diagnosis last month.