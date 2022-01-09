How Scientology Prevents Isabella Cruise From Speaking To Nicole Kidman

We all know and love award-winning actress, Nicole Kidman. And, while it feels like ages ago, we all know about her marriage to Tom Cruise. A lot of people wonder why their daughter, Isabella Cruise, refuses to speak to her mom. This movie star’s mother-daughter relationship is a story fit for a major blockbuster.

Isabella Cruise Was Born Into Scientology

Kidman and Cruise met on the set of their 1989 film, Days of Thunder. They married just over a year later. Kidman wanted children right away, but she suffered an ectopic pregnancy, resulting in a devastating miscarriage. In the wake of this trauma, Kidman and Cruise decided to adopt in order to expand their family.

Not only is Cruise a devout Scientologist, but he’s actually one of the top Scientologists in the world. As a result, Kidman and Cruise chose to adopt their two children Isabella Jane (who was born in 1992) and Connor Anthony (who was born in 1995) through the Church of Scientology.

Nicole Kidman Left Scientology

To give a little background information, Kidman grew up in a very devout Catholic household. In fact, she was so devout that at one point she contemplated joining a convent. Her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, was also a famous psychologist. Kidman’s own religious background was in great conflict with the ideals of Scientology.

In Scientology, members reach different Operating Thetan levels aka “OT.” It’s akin to getting different belts in karate—but instead of martial arts, you donate money to the Church to reach these levels. Kidman reached these high ranks. In fact, according to Tony Ortega, the world’s leading Scientology journalist, Kidman “did Scientology courses. She was really dedicated… ​​she was doing Scientology pretty much full-time for two straight years.”

Despite her initial commitment to the church, Kidman began to have doubts about the religion’s beliefs and rules. The church viewed psychologists like her father as people Scientologists should distance themselves from. Instead, Kidman began to distance herself from the church. In 1997, she publicly announced that she was no longer a Scientologist.

Their Kids Chose Cruise In The Divorce

In 2001, Cruise filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences.” The kids chose to stay with Cruise instead of with their mother.

Kidman went on to marry country singer Keith Urban—they have two daughters. Still, Kidman makes a point of staying private when it comes to her older children. She told WHO, “I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.” When asked about how she feels about her children’s choice to stay in the Church she publicly rejected, she said, “they are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Why Bella Isn’t Allowed To Speak With Kidman

Still, the status of Kidman and Bella’s relationship isn’t just a familial rift. Scientology’s strict laws ensure that Bella cannot associate with her mother. Defectors from the religion are considered “SP”s or “Suppressive Persons.”

According to Scientology’s official website, “a Suppressive Person (SP) is a person who seeks to suppress other people in their vicinity. An SP will goof up or vilify any effort to help anybody and particularly knife with violence anything calculated to make human beings more powerful or more intelligent.” The website goes on to say, “When someone has been expelled from the religion, that person loses both his or her fellowship with the Church as well as with other Scientologists. The condition lasts until they have been restored to good standing.” Scientology takes leaving the church and becoming an SP very seriously. Bella takes it seriously, too.

Actress Leah Remini is one of the few defectors of Scientology who’s been willing to suffer the church’s abuse in order to speak out against them. In her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini recalls asking Bella if she’d seen her mom recently. She replied, “Not if I have a choice. Our mom is a f*cking SP.”