Why Fox News Host Dan Bongino Is No Longer On YouTube

Fox News host Dan Bongino is the latest person to get booted from a streaming service. YouTube has just confirmed that Bongino has been permanently banned from their platform after he attempted to get out of a prior suspension for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Why Did He Get Suspended?

While suspended, Bongino posted a video from a different channel while another was suspended. This violates YouTube’s Terms of Service. Both of his channels have been removed from the website and a representative from YouTube said that he won’t be allowed to make new channels.

“When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension,” YouTube said in a statement about the situation. “If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

Bongino’s response? A video posted to his Instagram page with the caption, “My reaction to being BANNED for life from YouTube… I always knew this day would come. I just didn’t think it would be so hilarious.”

YouTube’s Commitment To Banning Videos Spreading Misinformation

In September, the website announced that they would be banning all content related to vaccine misinformation. This built off their previous commitment to banning content related to COVID-19 misinformation. In addition to Bongino, the site has also banned prominent anti-vaxxers Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola.

This won’t slow Bongino down; he announced earlier this week that he was already planning on leaving YouTube. He said the same thing about Twitter, but ultimately returned to the social media platform.

Conservatives Move To New Platform Rumble

It’s likely he will continue to post videos on Rumble, a YouTube competitor favored by some on the far-right. Bongino is also an investor in the video-sharing website. “The Dan Bongino Show” channel, which posts full episodes of his weekday show, boasts over 2 million Rumble subscribers.

Even if you haven’t heard of it, Rumble is undeniably successful. They reached over 30 million monthly viewers in the first quarter of 2021; a major jump from the 2 million viewers they had in the fall of 2020.

The site has gained big-name supporters. Former president Donald Trump’s new media project TRUTH Social just announced a partnership with Rumble. Senator Rand Paul has also announced his intention to start releasing videos on the site after being suspended from YouTube.

