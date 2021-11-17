Why Blake Lively Doesn’t Drink Alcohol And What It Inspired Her To Invent

Actress, mother, and now entrepreneur: Blake Lively can do it all. The actress recently announced the launch of her new company, Betty Buzz, a non-alcoholic mixer company. The company reflects Lively’s own stance on booze. The star has been very vocal about her decision not to drink alcohol.

Why The Actress Doesn’t Drink

In a 2018 interview with USA Today, Lively talked about her alcohol abstinence, and she gave a pretty obvious reason for refraining from drinks. “It’s just the taste of alcohol,” she shared, although that doesn’t stop her from making drinks for her friends and family.

“I think I’m an amazing mixologist, at this point,” Lively said. “I am the in-house mixologist in my family…..I love to muddle berries, and shake things up with ice. I love the idea of making a drink.”

The Gossip Girl actress decided to use her love of drink-making (and dislike of alcohol’s taste) for Betty Buzz. The brand is named after Lively’s youngest daughter, Betty, born in October 2019.

The non-alcoholic line will feature different sparkling mixers with natural flavors and fruit juices, free of artificial colors and sweeteners. The flavors include Sparkling Lemon Lime, Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, and Ginger Beer, and the contents can be mixed with alcohol or consumed on their own.

“I’m so happy to have something [like this], because I thought I’d be an outlier,” Lively shared with People. “It’s a mixer, but I’m the one person who doesn’t drink, and I have a mixer. But it’s been neat to see how many people have come out and embraced it.”

The Family Business?

The actress isn’t the only one in the family with an alcohol brand. Husband Ryan Reynolds was a co-owner of Aviation Gin, selling his stake in the company in 2020. They parted on good terms, though; Reynolds continues to support and promote the brand on social media.

The Deadpool star promoted Lively’s mixers as well, posting, “Luckily they pair deliciously with @AviationGin. Coincidence? Conspiracy? Hard to say.”

Luckily they pair deliciously with @AviationGin. Coincidence? Conspiracy? Hard to say. https://t.co/thagCf6FrO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2021

Looks like the pair’s drink lines mix together as perfectly as Lively and Reynolds themselves!