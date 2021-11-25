Why A British Rock Star Called Prince Harry The C-Word And A ‘Woke Snowflake’

Oasis band member Noel Gallagher is stirring up trouble again. This time, the rocker expressed his dislike for Prince Harry, calling him out earlier this year for insulting the royal family.

Noel Lets Loose

“Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad’s pain,” he shared. “He’s got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

Gallagher can relate to Prince William’s relationship with an unruly younger brother. The musician famously fell out with his own younger brother and former bandmate, Liam. The two have been trading verbal jabs since the group split up in 2009.

Gallagher Tells Harry: ‘There’s No Need’ To Slam Family

Gallagher has continued making music without his brother, carrying on with his solo project, High Flying Birds. He found humor in the fact that, even while promoting new music, people only seem to want to hear about the royals.

“It’s funny though, doing promo for this, it’s funny how they obsess about it around the world,” the rocker laughed. “I did a week here of Australian promo down the phone and Zoom and all that and they were like, ‘So Noel Gallagher, f***ing ten years of High Flying Birds! It’s been amazing! And f***ing Oasis! But what we really want to know is, how much of a c*** is Prince Harry?’ And I’m just like, ‘I don’t know mate. I don’t know them’.

Even though he claimed to not want to talk about Harry, he still seemed to have plenty to say: “Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake, f***ing a***hole. Just don’t be f***ing dissing your family because there’s no need for it.”

He even slammed Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, saying, “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

Like so many other musicians, Gallagher is making up for lost time with the release of new music. Don’t hold your breath for an Oasis comeback tour, though. The singer summed it up neatly: “I’m not interested.”