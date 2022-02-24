Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sunny Hostin To ‘Stop’ After Hostin Suggests Queen Caught Covid From Camilla

The hosts of The View recently had a heated discussion about the royal family as they’re rocked by rumors that Queen Elizabeth has passed away. Sunny Hostin‘s opinions were so out of line that Whoopi Goldberg had to bring the conversation to a halt.

Hostin Takes Aim at Camilla

The conversation about the royals started because of news that Camilla Parker Bowles had tested positive for COVID for the second time. Her husband, Prince Charles, has also tested positive, and Hostin criticized Parker Bowles for carrying out engagements the same day Charles announced he was sick.

Hostin, who is no fan of Parker Bowles, claimed she or Charles gave the queen COVID. “Prince Charles I guess was breathing all over her and gave her Covid,” Hostin said. “Now Camilla has Covid, maybe Camilla gave it to her.”

Goldberg interrupted, saying, “Maybe she just got it in the air like everybody else.” Buckingham Palace recently announced that the queen had contracted COVID-19, but was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms.” Queen Elizabeth did cut back on her royal obligations, but appears to be doing well, even as one gossip site wrongly reported that she’s passed away.

While the queen’s health was the topic of conversation, Hostin was unwilling to let up on Parker Bowles. She responded, “Well, Camilla doesn’t follow rules of obligations of people that are married.” Hostin was referring to Parker Bowles and Charles’ years-long affair that ultimately destroyed his marriage to Princess Diana.

However, Goldberg stopped the conversation before it could go any farther, saying, “Stop, stop, stop.” The discussion moved on from there, but this isn’t the first time Hostin has expressed her negative views on the Duchess of Cornwall.

Hostin’s History Of Negative Comments Directed Towards Parker Bowles

We recently reported on comments Hostin made on The View after Queen Elizabeth indicated that she’d like Parker Bowles to be Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. The host talked about the affair between Charles and Parker Bowles that broke up his marriage with Princess Diana, suggesting that she take the title of “Princess” instead.

“I don’t think you get the title of Queen when you really were a mistress, and maybe, you should just stick with ‘Princess Cohort’ [sic],” she explained. “She’s the Queen Adulterer.” The rest of the show’s hosts were more sympathetic. As the queen gets older, many are wondering if she will step down from the throne and hand the reins to Charles, though the queen has never once indicated that will happen, despite rampant tabloid speculation.

