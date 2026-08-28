Homesickness and Their Children Were Driving Reasons Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK Return

Six years after their explosive exit from living in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back. The couple, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are planning a return this fall.

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“Harry never really stopped missing home. He’s missed that sense of connection and belonging. Britain is still home in many ways,” a source close to the couple told People.

Another source says the decision was “taken as a family.”

According to sources, part of the appeal for the move to Meghan is what it can offer their young children.

“Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds,” an insider from Montecito told the outlet.

With their children now of school age, the move felt right. Seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet will be attending school in England, and have already been enrolled.

“They want to have the time and give the kids the opportunity to be here,” a source close to Harry told the outlet.

The family traveled to England over the summer and reunited with Harry’s father, King Charles, at Highgrove. They also traveled to Althorp, which is Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place. During their time there, they were able to spend time with Charles Spencer, Harry’s uncle, and his wife, as well as several cousins from Diana’s side of the family.

His children having a connection with his mother is important for Harry. “He wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from,” a source explains.