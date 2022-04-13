Why Whoopi Goldberg Won’t Be On ‘The View’ Until May

The View will be down one of its co-hosts until May, the popular daytime talk show recently announced. Whoopi Goldberg, who only recently returned after being suspended, will not be in her usual role as the moderator until May 2, but the reason for her absence this time around is much different. It’s a little ironic since Goldberg was recently the only regular co-host present during a recent episode.

Why Whoopi Goldberg Will Miss ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg won’t be appearing on The View, where she acts as moderator for the group of co-hosts, until May 2, but she won’t just use the time to rest on her laurels. The award-winning actress will be taking a break from the long-running talk show to return to her roots: acting.

Goldberg will be filming in Scotland over the next few weeks, which is why her day job has to take a back seat for a while. She was cast as Bird Woman in Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, and it’s production time for the Amazon Prime mini-series. Goldberg will star in the series alongside Fiona Shaw, who played Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter franchise.

Goldberg ‘Away Doing EGOT Things’

The View’s Instagram account announced Goldberg’s absence, writing in the caption, “Our EGOT winner is away doing EGOT things! See you soon, @whoopigoldberg!” It’s great to see Goldberg’s workplace cheering her on from halfway across the world.

This isn’t the first time Goldberg has dipped her toes back in the world of acting. In fact, it’s far from the first time. Over the years, Goldberg has lent her vocal talents to dozens of animated series and has made several guest appearances on popular TV dramas like Blue Bloods.

Most recently, she reprised her iconic Star Trek bartender role on the new Piccard reboot, which spawned a wave of untrue tabloid rumors that Goldberg was ready to fully return to the world of acting because the stress of being on The View was getting to be too much for her.

Those rumors, which also blamed tensions between Goldberg and her then-co host Meghan McCain for the Sister Act actress’ desire to quit the talk show, were proven false by Goldberg’s continued loyalty to the hot-topic debate program. She’s also proved again and again that she can handle both an acting career and her daytime gig on The View, so why would she be bothered by these clearly fake rumors?

