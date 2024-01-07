Whoopi Goldberg Debunks ‘Insane’ Rumors About Herself on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about rumors that have been circulating about her over the past year.

During a recent episode of The View, the 68-year-old brought up a laundry list of accusations against her, starting with a claim that she visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

“Let me bring that up, the conspiracy theory folks,” she said. “I have to explain because there was a fake list and I’m on it… They said I was on the island and I’m like, ‘I don’t go anywhere.’”

Several batches of court documents from a case connected to Epstein were released over the past week, and high-profile people have been noted in them, A “fake list” showing the names of dozens of celebrities who supposedly went to his private island began circulating on the internet shortly after.

Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Satire Websites

While she was on the subject, Whoopi Goldberg shared that “there’s been a lot of stuff recently” showing up on the internet that is untrue.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody,” she continued, “but apparently there are a lot of these kinds of sites that are satire sites. But people don’t realize that they can be harmful.”

The host went on to say that she never got kicked out of Guy Fieri or Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants nor did she get booted from Bill Maher’s show. She also never got in a backstage fight with Oprah Winfrey. Those are a few of many rumors that are currently firing about her.

Whoopi Goldberg told the audience that she’s angry about the onslaught of satire sites because too many people don’t know the content is made up. She said that the false information could ruin celebrities’ reputations or put them in danger. So the moderators are risking lawsuits.

“[It’s] important for people to recognize what is satire,” she continued before adding that those websites should have to post big warnings “in big, bold writing: ‘This is satire.'”

Goldberg then reiterated that the rumors about her are false. “You’ll know if I’m doing something — I’ll let you know! I have nothing to hide,” she promised. “I don’t care what people think. If I like doing it, I’m gonna let you know.”

“But if they told you Oprah was backstage and you didn’t see Oprah on the show? It’s so insane! And you know I don’t go anywhere! Unless I tell you I went somewhere. Okay? Are we good?”