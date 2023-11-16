Who Is Taylor Swift’s Father, Scott?

Curious fans want to learn more about the pop singer’s dad after a cute video of him dancing at her Argentina show went viral.

Scott Kingsley Swift was born on March 5th, 1952, in Pennsylvania to parents Archie Dean and Rose Baldi Swift.

According to People, he would grow up to become a hardworking stockbroker as he built his career as a financial advisor for The Swift Group.

He and his wife, Andrea Swift, raised pop music star, Taylor Swift, and her brother, Austin in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm.

In 2003, Scott completely uprooted his financial business after he purchased a home in Hendersonville, Tennesse so Taylor could pursue her country music dreams in Nashville.

Ever since, he has been a huge supporter of his daughter’s thriving singing career.

People also reports that Taylor dedicated her 2008 Grammy wins to her father and thanked her parents by saying:

“This is for all those times that you said I could do whatever I wanted in life. And my mom, you’re my best friend.”

Scott and Andrea have been very present throughout Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

In a recent viral video, Scott received national attention as he celebrated with Travis Kelce at Taylor’s Argentina show. This happened right after Taylor made a swift adjustment to the lyrics of her song “Karma” to honor her NFL star boyfriend.

The original lyrics read: “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.”

Taylor instead sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

It’s no secret that Taylor is extremely close with her dad.

We’re sure he’s extremely proud of his super star!