Who Is Taylor Kinney Dating? What We Know About The ‘Chicago Fire’ Star’s Love Life

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney likes to keep a pretty low profile when it comes to his personal life. With the exception of one high-profile relationship with a pop superstar, the 40-year-old actor has been pretty good at keeping his romances out of the public eye. So who is Taylor Kinney dating today? Here’s a look at the current status of his love life.

Taylor Kinney Was Previously Engaged To Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney met Lady Gaga back in 2011 when he was cast in her music video for the song “Yoü and I.” The pair’s steamy on-set scenes quickly translated into real life love and the duo started dating soon after shooting wrapped.

“We had a good time. I think there was chemistry,” the Chicago P.D. actor said about the video in a 2015 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live (as reported by ABC News). “I remember it was a late shoot. We were shooting until four or five in the morning or something like that. We exchanged information. A few weeks went by and we kept in touch, and then that’s that.”

The couple made their relationship public shortly after they started dating, posting pics on social media and attending events together. While Kinney kept pretty quiet about their romance, Lady Gaga frequently gushed about her love for the Shameless star.

“He is the right guy,” the “Poker Face” singer said in a 2014 interview with Howard Stern (as reported by People). “I have that feeling. I just know it. I really can’t imagine being with anyone other than who I’m with right now.”

In 2015, Kinney popped the question with a gorgeous, heart-shaped diamond on Valentine’s Day. “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” Lady Gaga wrote in an Instagram post announcing their engagement.

Unfortunately, despite all the promising start, Kinney and Gaga did not end up making it down the aisle. After being engaged for close to a year and a half, the couple called it quits in July of 2016. Lady Gaga attributed the split to their hectic careers and said the two were still close friends.

“It’s just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we’re focused on different things,” the singer said in an interview with Howard Stern three months after their breakup. “I’m actually very close to Taylor. He’s been my lover and my friend for a really long time. He’s been so supportive of [my] album [Joanne], and I support him on his show, Chicago Fire.”

Kinney never publicly commented about his split from the pop superstar, although he did joke about not having a real love life in a 2017 interview, saying: “My dating life is through Chicago Fire. I live vicariously through my character.”

He’s Been Keeping Things Quiet Since Their Split

In the five years since Kinney’s split from Lady Gaga, The Vampire Diaries actor has kept a very low romantic profile. A few of months after his split from Lady Gaga, “insiders” claimed he was dating waitress-turned-radiologist Alanna DiGiovanni. According to the report, the pair attended a Formula One race and a Taylor Swift concert together in Austin, Texas. DiGiovanni also allegedly traveled to Chicago to visit the actor on the set of Chicago Fire. Not much else is known about the couple’s rumored relationship, or if it was even real to begin with.

In September 2019, Kinney was photographed smooching an unidentified woman while hanging out at Columbia Kettle Works brewery in Columbia, Pennsylvania. And in March of 2020, the Chicago P.D. star posted a video of himself dancing to a Jon Pardi tune with a different mystery woman on Instagram. Other than those few encounters, Kinney has given the public next to no evidence to fuel speculation about his love life.

But the Pennsylvania-born actor has admitted he’s not set on a specific type when it comes to finding his dream girl. “I don’t think I have a type. I think it’s more of an energy,” Kinney said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think of compatibility as the intangibles of something, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a [similar] sense of humor, then things go from there.”