Who is Robert Shiver? Meet Savannah Chrisley’s New Boyfriend: “His Wife Just Tried To Kill Him”

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley may need to watch her back. Her new love interest, Robert Shiver, has a soon-to-be ex-wife who allegedly tried to kill him.

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently revealed that she’s dating former Auburn football player Robert Shiver. According to Fox News, Shiver’s wife was recently busted for plotting the athlete’s murder amidst their ongoing divorce.

On the Viall Files podcast, Chrisley told host Nick Viall, “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill, [him].”

She then assured the host, “It’s fine.”

Shiver’s wife, Lindsay, was recently tracked down and arrested in the Bahamas with her lover for allegedly planning to hire a hitman to take Robert out. Lindsay, the former Auburn University cheerleader, was held at a Bahamian jail until her early October court appearance.

Savannah says that her relationship with Shiver is still in its early stages. For now, the couple is still getting to know each other.

“He’s too hot to die,” Savannah joked on the podcast.

Savannah’s Former Engagement With Nic Kerdiles

Before kicking it with the Auburn football alum, Chrisley got engaged to late hockey player Nic Kerdiles in 2018. The star later revealed that she and her ex-fiance postponed their wedding. According to Chrisley, they “both realized that things moved way too fast” and they “needed to go back to dating.”

In September 2020, the reality star announced her breakup with Kerdiles, ending their three-year relationship.

Adjusting To Life After Lockup

Recently, Savannah has addressed the challenges of returning to normalcy as her parents Julie and Todd Chrisley serve their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

“I’m helping to raise my 10-year-old sister and 16-year old-brother and I’m trying to date,” Savannah said, referring to her brother’s daughter, as reported by People.

“And I’m like, ‘What do you do with them?’ The 16-year-old, he drives and all that, but the 10-year-old, I’m like, ‘You gotta maybe come have dinner with me,” she continued.

Fans of the reality star can follow her journey on the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast.