Who Is Matt Rife’s Girlfriend, Jessica Lord?

Though Matt Rife and Jessica Lord keep their relationship low-key, the couple have been linked for months—since June 2023.

Ever since Matt Rife’s comedy career took off, fans want to know more about his personal life—including who he’s dating.

Rife, 28, is dating 25-year-old actress, dancer, and influencer, Jessica Lord.

Instagram

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Lord was born in Rochdale, England, United Kingdom on July 29, 1998. Lord was raised in Canada before later moving to Los Angeles, California.

Lord has starred in a handful of movies and television shows, including The Next Step, Find Me in Paris, Binged to Death, Murder at Hollow Creek, and Dancin’: It’s On!

Instagram

When she isn’t acting or dancing, Lord is influencing her Facebook and X account followers. She has gained 14,000 followers on Facebook and over 3,300 followers on X.

Matt Rife And Jessica Lord’s Dating History

According to People, as reported by The U.S. Sun, Rife and Lord have been dating since June 2023. Fans began speculating about their relationship earlier this year when Rife began commenting on Lord’s Instagram posts.

One month later, in July, Page Six reported that Rife was dating Lord—after an alleged “fling” with Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

It wasn’t until August that the comedian confirmed his relationship with Lord on Good Morning America. However, Rife didn’t provide his new girlfriend’s name until an interview with Elle in September.

Rife On Dating Lord—”She’s So Important To My Infrastructure”

In October 2023, Rife made some sweet comments about Lord to People.

Rife commented, “She’s so important to my infrastructure.”

The comedian then spoke about the couple’s relationship, “It’s newer, but I mean I do prefer to keep it on the more private side. Just because, I mean, people are literally insane.”

Rife added that Lord “forces him to take personal time” and regularly step away from work to focus on recharging.

“Whenever she’s like, ‘Can we have tomorrow for ourselves?’ I’m like, ‘Thank you. I would love to have that.'” he finished.