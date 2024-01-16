Who is Madison Marsh? All About Miss America 2024

Miss Colorado Madison Marsh was crowned Miss America 2024 on Sunday. She is the first active-duty Air Force officer to win the title. Ellie Breaux from Texas secured the position of first runner-up.

At the age of 22, Marsh holds the esteemed position of Second Lieutenant in the Air Force, making her the first active-duty military officer to vie for the prestigious Miss America title. Marsh won the title of Miss Colorado back in May of 2023.

Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title.#AimHigh pic.twitter.com/3RuDu5CulW — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 15, 2024

Madison Marsh, the reigning Miss America 2024, is a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas. She graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado, with a degree in physics, specializing in astronomy. Currently, she is pursuing a Master’s degree in public policy at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School.

How Madison Marsh Clinched Miss America 2024

Fifty-one contestants from all 50 US states, along with the District of Columbia, participated in the pageant. Following three nights of preliminary competitions, the pageant commenced. At the start of the main event, the field was narrowed down to 11 semi-finalists. Ten were chosen by the preliminary judges, while the remaining one secured their spot through a public vote open to pageant fans and followers across the United States.

These 11 ladies strutted their stuff through four rounds of intense competition: a dazzling fitness showcase in bedazzled athleisure, a sizzling “hot topics” discussion (a modern twist on Q&A), a show-stopping talent performance, and a jaw-dropping evening gown presentation. The fab five finalists were Marsh, Breaux, Cydney Bridges from Indiana, Mallory Hudson from Kentucky, and Caroline Parente from Rhode Island.

However, Marsh dazzled in rounds that leaned on her personal experiences. During the discussion round, which covered a range of topics from terrorism to climate change, Marsh set herself apart. She shared a heartfelt personal story about her mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer while discussing drugs in America. She also stood out in the talent round. Marsh captivated the audience with a powerful spoken-word performance, showcasing her achievement of obtaining a pilot’s license at 16.

During the final round, the five contestants were posed a question regarding their aspirations as Miss America. In response, Marsh emphasized her military background as a testament to her unwavering dedication to learning and leading “with passion.”

According to the Miss America website, the 2024 pageant winner will receive $60,000 in tuition scholarships. She will also serve as the brand ambassador, representing Miss America nationwide.