Who is Laura Dern’s Mother? All About Actress Diane Ladd

Laura Dern is an accomplished actor with many iconic roles, but she also has a famous mother and father, actors Diana Ladd and Bruce Dern. Since 1980, Laura has appeared in a variety of highly praised films, often working with director David Lynch. She has also starred in successful blockbusters like 1993’s Jurassic Park. Laura has continued to act in many movies and received an Academy Award for her role in 2019’s Marriage Story.

However, Laura Dern’s prolific acting chops might be inherited from her mother and father. Laura Dern, born on February 10, 1967, is the daughter of actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. Although both Diane and Bruce (who divorced two years after Laura’s birth) have made names for themselves in the industry, Diane is particularly recognized for her performances in films such as Rambling Rose and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Diane Ladd, Bruce Dern, and Laura Dern (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Meanwhile, since the 60s, Bruce Dern has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed movies. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in 1974’s The Great Gatsby and both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for his performances in 1978’s Coming Home and 2013’s Nebraska.

Like her daughter, Diane Ladd has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. Diane Ladd landed nominations three times in the past. In 1975, she received an Oscar nomination for her role in Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

Diane Ladd opposite Ellen Burstyn in 1975’s ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ (Photo by Warner Bros Inc/Getty Images)

Laura Dern Earn an Oscar Nomination Alongside Her Mother

Diane Ladd was a proud mother when she earned two more nominations in films that co-starred Laura Dern: Wild at Heart in 1991, and Rambling Rose in 1992. Laura was nominated for Best Leading Actress for Rambling Rose that year, too.

Diane initially discouraged Laura from pursuing a career in acting. However, Laura’s first two uncredited roles were in her mother’s movies: Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and White Lightning both released in 1973. Ladd has also made notable appearances in films such as Chinatown (1974), Primary Colors (1998), and 28 Days (2000).

Laura Dern and her mother shared the screen in the TV series Enlightened from 2011 to 2013. Interestingly, some viewers failed to recognize that their on-screen relationship mirrored their real-life bond as mother and daughter. “I have had so many people come up to me, not really knowing we’re mother and daughter. It’s amazing that there are people who are fans of the show who don’t know and get such a kick out of the relationship,” she told CBS News.

On November 1, 2010, Ladd, Laura Dern, and Bruce Dern were honored with neighboring stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This marked the first time that family members received such recognition. Ladd’s star is the 2,421st.