Laura Dern Went Makeup Free In ‘Jurassic World’ Thanks To Radiant Face Oil She Calls ‘Magic In A Bottle’

Dinosaurs be darned, Dr. Ellie Sattler is the true icon of the Jurassic Park franchise. (Okay—maybe Jeff Goldblum’s open-shirt scene, too.) Laura Dern not only played the part of the bighearted scientist beautifully, she looked it, too.

Whether fighting velociraptors or a T. Rex, Dern managed to maintain a glowing complexion. When she returned to Jurassic World: Dominion 29 years later, she looked as youthful and glowy as ever.

But no prehistoric amber, CGI, or heavy makeup was involved in her stunning appearance. In fact, the 55-year-old actress apparently went makeup-free on set thanks to these specific products—one of which she calls “magic in a bottle.”

The ‘Magic’ Behind Dern’s Look

Dern told Vanity Fair that she wanted to push back against “sexy-scientist tropes,” and she did so in part by going makeup-free. Instead, Dern targeted imperfections normally corrected by makeup with a potent skincare routine.

Every product in her regimen is by True Botanicals, a brand she loved so much that she sent a hand-written thank-you note to its founder. As for her “magic in a bottle” product? That would be True Botanicals’ best-selling Pure Radiance Oil.

Pure Radiance Oil is a rich blend of ceramides, fatty acids, and antioxidants. It features Omega 3 fatty acids, seed oils, algae extract, and astaxanthin—all of which hydrate and visibly plump the skin.

True Botanicals sourced ingredients with a small molecular profile so that the skin could absorb the oil more easily. Unlike other products that feature nut oils, Pure Radiance Oil’s seed oil blend won’t clog the pores or sit on top of the skin.

Dern’s not the only one in love with this “magical” product, either. A 45-day clinical study of 20 women found that 100% saw more luminous skin, better hydration, and a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles after twice-daily use.

Completing The Regimen

It isn’t just Pure Radiance Oil that gives Dern her youthful glow. Her skincare routine is jam-packed with hydrating, anti-aging ingredients that improve the skin’s appearance and overall health.

To start, Dern swears by True Botanicals’ Renew Nourishing Cleanser. This hypoallergenic cleanser gently removes dirt and impurities while replenishing the skin with antioxidants and aloe vera.

The hard-working formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and dryness. Best of all, this cleanser has a luxurious scent of grapefruit, lavender, vetiver, and jasmine.

Dern also regularly uses the Chebula Active Immunity Serum, which she says gives her “instant glowy results.” The anti-aging serum contains Chebula, an ayurvedic fruit and one of the most powerful antioxidants in nature.

This serum minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone, smooths roughness, and gives the look of firmer and brighter skin. True Botanicals is one of the first brands in the world to use this incredibly bioactive powerhouse.

And because running away from a Giganotosaurus can take a lot out of your skin, Dern will bring in the reinforcements when necessary. True Botanicals’ Natural Chebula Extreme Cream is another Dern-approved fav with mega hydrating power.

Like the serum, this heavy-duty moisturizer contains Chebula extract, as well as calendula oil and wild pansy extract. It’s also one of the only moisturizers in the world made without pore-clogging waxes.

Without these heavy products sitting in the way, the Extreme Cream can sink deep into the skin to nourish and strengthen the skin’s barrier. As a result, skin appears firmer and more supple.

Finally, busy scientists (and actresses) know that multitasking is an invaluable tool. So, when Dern is catching up on Z’s, she’s also continuing her dedicated skincare routine.

True Botanicals’ Organic Moisture Lock Overnight Mask features a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid, mango butter, squalane, and aloe vera. This rich yet featherlight mask restores skin hydration while maintaining a natural balance to prevent oiliness.

This hypoallergenic mask contains no pore-clogging waxes, parabens, or other toxic ingredients. It’s also vegan and sustainably made.

As Dern told Vanity Fair, Dr. Sattler is a “modern, feminist female action hero.” So, her skincare products better be able to keep up. But if Dern’s fresh-faced appearance in Jurassic World: Dominion is any indication, there’s no better brand up for the task than True Botanicals.

