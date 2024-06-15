billy-ray-cyrus-files-restraining-order-against-wife-firerose-following-divorce-announcement

Amid divorce drama, Billy Ray Cyrus has thrown a legal lasso around Firerose with a restraining order as their financial feud escalates.

Weeks after filing for divorce, Cyrus submitted an emergency motion in a Tennessee court on Thursday, June 13. He sought a restraining order to prevent his estranged wife from making “unauthorized” use of his credit cards and accounts.

The “Some Gave All” singer has alleged in documents that Firerose recently made 37 unauthorized transactions on his business account totaling $96,986. Among these charges, $70,665 was paid to her attorneys.

“As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts,” Cyrus claimed in an affidavit obtained by People.

In the documents, Cyrus asserts that the charges began on May 23, the day he filed for divorce after nearly seven months of marriage. The 62-year-old singer cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reasons for the split. Additionally, he is seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

Firerose Fires Back at Billy Ray Cyrus’s Wallet Woes Amidst Their Ongoing Divorce Drama

Meanwhile, Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, shot back that there was “no emergency” and clarified that she has had access to his American Express credit card since June 2022.

“To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue,” her attorneys wrote in response to Billy Ray’s emergency filing. “Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. [His] Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and [her] Husband has no right to cut her off.”

According to Firerose’s statement, after marrying Cyrus in October 2023, she continued using his credit cards with his full consent. The couple would regularly review her expenses on the card together.

Cyrus’ motion asserts that he and Firerose, a 35-year-old musician, have no joint accounts, credit cards, or real estate. Moreover, neither was ever an authorized signer or user on the other’s cards or accounts. He further claims that she owns real estate in Los Angeles valued at over seven figures and possesses more than $500,000 in liquid and investment assets.

Shortly after Cyrus filed for divorce, the couple reached a court agreement stipulating that Firerose must vacate his home immediately. He will provide her with financial support for 90 days or until their marriage is dissolved, whichever occurs first. Billy Ray is also requesting that his estranged wife refund or return any purchases made with his business credit card.