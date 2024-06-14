Tori Spelling Responds to ‘Horrific’ Claims That She ‘Trashed’ Her Rental Home

Tori Spelling recently responded to claims that she apparently “trashed” her rental home.

Spelling denied the “horrific” claims, stating that she would never do such a thing. The accusations suggested Spelling “completely trashed” her most recent rental home.

In a Daily Mail report, a “neighborhood source” apparently said, “Let’s just say I doubt [Spelling will] be getting her security deposit back.”

“The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home,” the source allegedly added. “There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what.”

They then went on to say the place was “completely trashed.”

“Just look at the big dumpster they had to bring in,” they continued, referencing photos of furniture piled outside Spelling’s home. “It’s been filled up several times since she moved out on June 1.”

Tori Spelling Clears Up ‘Horrific’ Claims That She ‘Trashed’ Her Recent Rental Home

To clear up the misunderstanding and rumors, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star had her former landlord Katie on her MisSpelling podcast today. During the episode, Spelling herself denied all claims as “totally false.”

Katie, Spelling’s temporary housing manager, stated that the photographed furniture referenced in the Daily Mail report was “a couple years old.” Additionally, tossing the furniture “had nothing to do with” Spelling.

“You’ve been a great tenant, and I have nothing but good things to say about you and my experience with you,” she said to the actress.

“I’ve never seen anything so ridiculous in my life,” Katie continued. “We replace furniture all the time in these properties … This is actually crazy to me that anybody would take the time to take pictures of a debris pickup from the city.”

Spelling added that, while she might not be the “cleanest, most organized person,” she and her children “lead with our hearts, and I would never trash somebody’s property … Putting out false stories is just incredibly awful and hurtful on a really deep level to people.”