Kacey Musgraves Bares All Wearing Mud, Nothing Else in Wild Photo

Kacey Musgraves is at it again—this time, it’s just a thin layer of mud standing between the lens and her birthday suit.

On June 14, the musician shared a nearly nude selfie on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the country music star poses in what seems to be a hair and makeup trailer on set, while her glam squad assists in applying mud or muddy makeup to her skin.

The 35-year-old Musgraves grins as she holds up her phone for a mirror selfie. Meanwhile, a stylist meticulously adjusts her hair, while two others apply a thin layer of a brown substance across her bare skin. Apart from the mud, the only thing covering the seven-time Grammy winner’s private area is a small brown heart emoji.

The singer gave no context for the shot, leaving fans speculating what the mud coating was for.

Kacey Musgraves posted a barely-there selfie on her Stories. (Image via Instagram / Kacey Musgraves)

Fans React to Kacey Musgraves’ Filthy Selfie

In the blink of an eye, fans screenshotted and reposted the photo all over social media, eager to decode Musgraves’ latest tease.

“Soooooo what is this for and when can we see more @KaceyMusgraves,” one fan inquired while reuploading the image to X (formerly Twitter). “Yeah I’m here for the mud like substance application position. Yes I can start today. Full availability,” another fan quipped.

“‘Heart of the Woods,’ please,” suggested another fan, hinting that the singer might be working on a music video for the song she released this past March.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the singer has embraced nudity in the name of art. In October 2021, Musgraves delivered a nude performance on the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Equipped with nothing but her guitar and a pair of Celine cowboy boots, she performed “justified” from her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed.

Her look drew inspiration from Robin Wright’s portrayal of Jenny in the Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. In the movie, Wright’s character performs nude while singing Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” (sung by Joan Baez on the soundtrack) at a strip club.

Musgraves’ publicist later confirmed that, in addition to not lip-synching, she did not simulate nudity when she wore only a pair of cowboy boots and used her guitar to cover her body. “She was nude,” her rep told Variety at the time. “Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it’s happened on the show.”