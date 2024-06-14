‘The Kardashians’ Billboard Vandalized With NSFW Graffiti

A billboard for The Kardashians was recently vandalized with inappropriate graffiti.

According to TMZ, the billboard, which featured Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, “got spray painted with a pretty nasty message, which has already been obscured.”

The Kardashians’ Billboard Vandalized With XXX Caption About How The Family Gained Famehttps://t.co/XE35Gdoh0m pic.twitter.com/Er72W0JT9l — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) June 14, 2024

The NSFW message was an attack on the alleged way the family got their fame. Though it was quickly obscured, it still gained a ton of attention. Since it was situated above Los Angeles traffic, many people unfortunately saw the graffiti job on Thursday.

‘The Kardashians’ Billboard Was Vandalized With Vulgar and Inappropriate Graffiti

Originally, the billboard was intended to promote season 5 of The Kardashians. It included the tagline, “New Horizons Await.” However, the graffiti artist altered the line to a more vulgar one: “Suck the D*** Right!”

Nevertheless, the situation has been addressed, and the billboard is no longer covered with inappropriate statements. In fact, it’s apparently completely blacked out at this point.

“We got extra photos from later Thursday that show the vandalized billboard completely blacked out,” TMZ reported. “As you can see, the entire signage has been covered up. Fact is the graffiti would ruin the whole poster — no word on if a brand new ‘Kardashians’ billboard will go up in its place.