Nick Mavar, ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star, Dies at 59 After Medical Emergency

Nick Mavar, a deckhand who found fame on the TV show Deadliest Catch, has died. He was 59 years old.

Per Fox News, Mavar passed on Thursday, June 13 due to a medical emergency. His passing was confirmed via a statement Bristol Bay Borough Police Department.

Nick Mavar Jr, longtime deckhand on 'Deadliest Catch', dies at 59, seen on the left in this photo released in 2007, has died at 59, according to police following a medical emergency.😢 pic.twitter.com/IKbAShdXc8 — Sumner (@renmusb1) June 14, 2024

Nick Mavar, ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star, Dead at 59

The statement was released by Police Chief Elbie. In the statement, Elbie “confirmed the passing of Nick Mavar Jr. On June 13th 2024.”

“The Bristol Bay police department received a call for a medical emergency at a boatyard in Naknek,” the statement continued. “Medics responded and transported Nick Mavar Jr. to Camai Medical Center where they attempted life-saving measures.”

“Mr. Mavar was later pronounced deceased and next of kin has been notified,” the statement concluded. No further details were released about what led to Mavar’s untimely death.

Just heard about Nick Mavar. Absolutely stunned! I always liked him on @DeadliestCatch w/the Hanson’s because he seemed to be the voice of reason on a boat filled with chaos. I know he’s Jake’s uncle & recently remarried, so prayers to his family for peace & comfort. #NickMavar pic.twitter.com/I2qYwZXmyT — Always dreamin’ … (@MsAJF) June 14, 2024

Mavar appeared on the Deadliest Catch from 2005 to 2021 for 98 episodes. He was also seen on spinoffs, including Deadliest Catch: Siberian Winter and Deadliest Catch: The Bait. Mavar was a fan favorite who is remembered for being a calming presence on screen.

As of now, no further details of his passing are available. This is a developing story.